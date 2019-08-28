Missing New York girl found safe in England, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — A New York City teenager last seen on Saturday has been located after she flew to London, police said Wednesday.

Officers said Victoria Grabowski, 16, was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday at her home in Maspeth, Queens.

Grabowski is believed to have developed some sort of relationship with a man, whose age is not immediately known, according to police officials.

Police believe she was lured by a man she met on Facebook, according to the New York Daily News. After texting back and forth with the man, she packed up clothes and money then used her Polish passport to fly to London, according to the paper. A source told WPIX that the girl used a credit card to pay for the ticket.

“The texts show that she got fascinated with London and wanted to move there,” the girl's uncle, Arkadiusz Grabowski, told QNS News.

WNBC reports that authorities in England found the girl in Nottingham, nearly 130 miles north of London.

New York City officials said London Metropolitan police took a man into custody for questioning.

Grabowski is said to be safe and will be reunited with her parents soon, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday.