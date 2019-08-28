Norman Police release OU Game Day traffic information

NORMAN, Okla. – The first home game of the 2019 Sooner season is upon us and the Norman Police Department has released travel information for all those attending the day.

The game is set for Sunday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

DRIVING

All local Interstate 35 interchanges are open. Motorists are encouraged to utilize suggested routes highlighted in blue and purple on the attached map both prior to and after the game.

Norman police will only provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Elm Avenue prior to and after the game. Postgame, officers will also provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to 12th Avenue East and from Lindsey to Robinson along 12th Avenue East.

Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame between Berry Road and Elm Avenue to improve traffic flow between the stadium and Interstate 35. Brooks Street will also be one-way for eastbound traffic postgame from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard. Jenkins Avenue will also be one-way for northbound traffic postgame from Page Street to Boyd Street.

All visitors with a parking permit to the Union Parking Garage should note that they will now access the garage from Felgar Ave at Jenkins, and not from Boyd Street as they have done in the past. This update is being made in cooperation with the University of Oklahoma to provide further safety in the Campus Corner area.

As always, make safety a priority! Please buckle up all passengers, and refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages and then driving.

PARKING

Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.

Although most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, a towed vehicle can prove expensive when wrecker fees are included. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of handicapped parking; and illegally parking on private property.

If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away.

Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street impeding traffic, while also causing problems for people in wheelchairs. Do not park on Railroad property along the tracks. Parking is strictly prohibited in these areas and is only permitted by BNSF on the east side of the tracks south of Brooks Street.

The Norman Police Department encourages patrons to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally, and enjoy their time in Norman.

ROAD CLOSURES

In partnership with the Campus Corner Merchants Association and the University of Oklahoma the roads in and around the Campus Corner area will be closed on Saturday August 31st. The closures will begin at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday and will remain until the end of the routine game day closures scheduled for Sundays first home football game day. The closure is being made to help ensure a safe environment for this community event.

Boyd Street will be closed from University Blvd to just west of Deans Row Avenue.

Buchanan Street will be closed from Boyd Street to just north of White Street.

White Street will be closed from Asp Avenue to Buchanan Avenue.

Buchanan Avenue will be closed between Boyd Street and White Street.

Do not drive after consuming alcoholic beverages. If you do drink, help save a life by using a taxi, ride share, fiend, or family member to get home safely. The Norman Police Department encourages patrons to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally, and enjoy their time in Norman.