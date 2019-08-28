× NW Edmond tornado had estimated path of 3.4 miles, NWS says

EDMOND, Okla. – The National Weather Service has released their final rating for a tornado that hit earlier this week near Edmond.

According to the NWS, an EF1 tornado hit in the Seward/northwest Edmond area on Monday night and had an estimated path of 3.4 miles with a path width of 500 yards.

The tornado developed near the intersection of West Simpson Road and Kelley Avenue in far southern Logan County and moved south/southwest.

NWS officials say damage was “relatively spotty along the track and consisted primarily of broken tree limbs and branches, along with some snapped and uprooted trees. The most significant structural damage was to a home east of Santa Fe and south of Simmons Road, where a large portion of the roof was removed.”

The tornado dissipated shortly after crossing Waterloo Road into Oklahoma County.

Officials say damage was also noted north and east of the tornado’s path, but it is believed straight-line winds caused the damage.