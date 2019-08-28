× OG&E: “Backbone” system repaired, crews to begin working on smaller outages

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans have been without power since Monday night when severe weather rolled across the state.

OG&E said at their peak 117,000 people were without power after Monday night’s storm. That number went down to just over 36,000 late Wednesday morning.

Officials with the company said on Wednesday they have been able to repair damage to their “backbone” system and will now begin working on smaller outages, meaning those affecting few than 100 customers, within neighborhoods.

Crews will also work to restoring power to all schools on Wednesday.

OG&E officials say they do not have estimated restoration times, but hope to have more specific times later in the day.

