OKCPS, Mid-Del Schools closed Wednesday due to power outages

Posted 5:47 am, August 28, 2019, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two metro school districts have closed Wednesday due to power outages from storms Monday night.

According to school officials with Mid-Del Schools, schools are closed Wednesday and there will be no evening activities.

The district says there are eight schools still without power in the community.

“The safety of our students and staff is our priority. Thank you for your patience,” the district said on Facebook.

The state’s largest school district is also closed Wednesday, as well as no evening activities.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say there are multiple schools without power.

District offices will be open, officials said.

