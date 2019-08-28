Oklahoma City medical center recognized by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City medical center was recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center announced its “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation from the foundation.

Officials say the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center was one of two health care facilities in the entire state of Oklahoma to earn the designation. The other was the OKC Indian Health Clinic.

“We are committed to quality and inclusive health care for all patients, including those who are LGBTQ. As we Serve All who have served,” said Sharron Schaefer, equal employment opportunity manager.

Researchers looked at policies regarding non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement at more than 1,600 health care facilities.

In 2019, officials say 406 facilities earned the “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100.