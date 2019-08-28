Oklahoma City police investigating reported murder-suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found shot to death inside a local home.

Around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 600 block of S.E. 79th St. following a reported shooting.

Officials say a family member called 911 to say that 62-year-old Michael Lisenberry shot his wife and then shot himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of 56-year-old Bonny Thomas inside the home.

Investigators also found Lisenberry dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.