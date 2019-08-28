Weather closings and delays

Oklahoma father goes above and beyond for school’s cookie dough fundraiser

MUTUAL, Okla. – It’s no secret that many Oklahoma classrooms are struggling.

Even though lawmakers approved a raise for Oklahoma teachers, many school districts are struggling to provide funding for necessities like books and building repairs.

Chris Castor says many people in his family have attended Sharon-Mutual Schools in the past, and now his young son is a current student.

Recently, residents headed to the polls to vote on a pair of bonds that would pay for a new gym, building repairs, additional classrooms and transportation needs.

In addition to the bond issues, the district kicked off a cookie dough fundraiser.

Castor decided to create a unique short film to bring attention to the cookie dough fundraiser.

Talk about a creative way to sell cookies!

