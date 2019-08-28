Oklahoma jail employee charged with child sexual abuse

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing a charge of child sexual abuse after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old female.

On August 21, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with the case.

According to the Stillwater News Press, Lane Long, 24, of Glencoe, reportedly admitted to receiving and looking at nude photos of a 15-year-old female through Snapchat. He told investigators he also shared images with the juvenile through the app.

Long allegedly admitted to engaging in a sexually inappropriate relationship with the teen. The paper reports the teen also allegedly admitted to engaging in a sexually inappropriate relationship with Long.

He was charged with one count of child sexual abuse on Tuesday.

Long is a Payne County Jail employee, according to Payne County Undersheriff Kevin Woodward, and is suspended without pay during the investigation.

