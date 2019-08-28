Oklahoma junior, senior earn perfect ACT scores

JENKS, Okla. – Two Oklahoma students have a reason to celebrate – they earned perfect scores on their ACT tests!

According to school officials in Jenks, Lily Jiang, a junior at Jenks High School, and Baylor Norris, a senior at Jenks High School, walked away with a 36 on the ACT.

School officials say both students want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, and add that they were surprised they received a perfect score.

Norris and Jiang say they didn’t do any formal studying or preparation for the test.