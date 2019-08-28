Weather closings and delays

Oklahoma junior, senior earn perfect ACT scores

Posted 10:23 am, August 28, 2019, by

JENKS, Okla. – Two Oklahoma students have a reason to celebrate – they earned perfect scores on their ACT tests!

According to school officials in Jenks, Lily Jiang, a junior at Jenks High School, and Baylor Norris, a senior at Jenks High School, walked away with a 36 on the ACT.

School officials say both students want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, and add that they were surprised they received a perfect score.

Norris and Jiang say they didn’t do any formal studying or preparation for the test.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.