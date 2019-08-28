× ‘Pioneer Woman’ announces book tour stops in Oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Okla. –Fans will have the chance to meet one of the state’s most well-known chefs during an upcoming book tour.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond announced that she is launching her latest cookbook, The New Frontier, this fall.

“This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing… it was a blast! I think you’re going to love what’s inside,” Drummond wrote on Instagram. “It’s a mix of all the hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun.”

The New Frontier will be released on Oct. 22, but it is available to preorder now.

Even though the book isn’t on store shelves for another two months, Oklahoma fans can already make plans for her upcoming book tour.

Drummond’s book tour will be in the following places across the Sooner State:

The Merchantile, Pawhuska – Oct. 26

Full Circle Bookstore, Oklahoma City – Nov. 23

Brace Books & More, Ponca City – Dec. 17.

Many of the tour stops require tickets or wristbands, so make sure to sign up beforehand.

Drummond gained fame with a popular blog and a Food Network show. She also owns multiple businesses in Pawhuska.