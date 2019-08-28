Police investigating two reports of sexual predator confronting women along Oklahoma River Trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say a man is exposing himself and performing lewd acts in front of women and children along the trails of the Oklahoma River.

"For someone to do that it's just absurd," said Christina Ramirez.

"I think it's sad that someone has to do that, especially with kids, and I hope he gets caught," said Linda Walker.

Oklahoma City walkers are on alert after hearing about an alleged sexual predator confronting women and children along the Oklahoma River Trails.

Police say it started in July when a woman was running during the mid-morning hours with her child in a stroller along the trails at S.W. 15th and Harvey. When she returned to her car in the parking lot, she noticed a white Nissan Sentra parked close to her vehicle and a man inside the car.

"The man was performing a lewd act inside that vehicle," said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police reports, the man was "moaning loudly."

"She said that he actually opened the door and had the door kicked open to, it appeared, to purposely expose himself," said Morgan.

The shocked woman got into her car and drove away.

"She felt like he was following her until she realized and noticed he was following her, and that's when he drove off," said Morgan.

Now, police say they are investigating a second incident.

On Monday morning, investigators say the same man confronted a female runner along the trail next to Wheeler Park. Officials say this time, he had his pants down and exposed himself to her.

"The suspect matched the description. He was a Hispanic male with a goatee, not very big. He was about 5'3," 130 pounds, also driving a newer model white Nissan Sentra," said Morgan

Police say you should be aware and prepared if you are out exercising.

"I've got my phone on me in case something happens. I'm able to call police and take pictures so this way, hopefully, we can catch him," said Ramirez.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Oklahoma City police.