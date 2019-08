TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested in connection to his wife’s death, Tulsa police say.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, Tulsa police responded to a home near S 161st E Ave. and E Admiral Pl. where a 27-year-old woman, Veronica Cervantes-Mejia, had been severely beaten.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Tulsa police say Cervantes-Mejia’s husband, Oscar Mariscal-Lira, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to her death.