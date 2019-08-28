Public invited to Perry WWII veteran’s funeral

PERRY, Okla. – A Perry funeral home is inviting any and all to a WWII veteran’s funeral who has no known surviving family.

The Brown-Duggar funeral home in Perry is holding a graveside service for Herman Augusta White at the Grace Hill Cemetery September 4 at 10 a.m.

White was born December 1, 1921. He joined the Navy in 1945 and served on the USS Muliphen in the Pacific Campaign.

White’s wife and child preceded him in death.

According to Brown-Duggar, White donated all his worldly possessions to a local Baptist church.

White was a Seaman Second Class serving on the USS Muliphen. He was awarded an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

Brown-Duggar asks that any donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. The funeral home is providing the service free of charge.

The American Legion of Perry, Oklahoma will be doing a flag line, representatives with the Wounded Warrior Project will attend, a moment of silence will take place, and White will receive Military Honors including a rifle volley, a live bugler playing taps, and Admiral Slavonic will speak.

Click here to send flowers to the service.