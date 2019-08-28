× RIVERSPORT OKC kicking off Labor Day weekend with floating film, RIVERSPORT Rodeo

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC is kicking off Labor Day weekend by returning a Floating Films favorite and RIVERSPORT Rodeo!

To begin their celebration, on Saturday, you can watch “Jaws” from the patio for free or rent a tube for just $10. The movie starts at dusk, or around 8 p.m.

“RIVERSPORT Rodeo” is set to be held on Sunday, and guests can attempt to ride the Big Water Bull down the Surf Zone, RIVERSPORT Rapid’ final wave, for only $2 per ride.

On Labor Day, RIVERSPORT day passes will be $29.99 instead of $49.99. Epic day passes, regularly $79.99, will be $49.99. And, all weekend RIVERSPORT 2020 Season Passes will be 50% off.

As always, you can explore the Sky Trail ropes course, zip line across the Oklahoma River, enjoy high-speed slides, climbing walls, bicycle pump tracks, and more, including whitewater rafting in the rapids.

