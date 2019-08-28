Weather closings and delays

Shawnee home a total loss after lightning strikes causes fire 

Posted 9:49 am, August 28, 2019

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee home belonging to a former major league baseball player is a total loss after it was struck by lightning earlier this week, sparking a fire.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, fire crews from several agencies responded to a house fire near Bryan Avenue and Bradley Street in Shawnee.

The homeowner, Ryan Franklin, and his family exited their home safely after they heard a “deafening boom.”

According to the Shawnee News Star, a lightning strike “knocked down a portion of the home’s columns and the chimney also was blown off.”

The 10,000 square-foot home caught fire and due to limited access to hydrants, several fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.

The paper reports the home was a total loss.


