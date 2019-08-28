Stillwater woman says pet turkey, “Francis P. Turkelson,” was taken, pleads for his return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Julie Bridges cares for animals daily at a local vet clinic, but even she can admit that her pet is different.

Francis P. Turkelson is his name.

Francis loves snuggles, selfies, car rides, and even just relaxing with his best friend while she has a beer.

"He's basically as loving and as personable as a dog," Bridges said.

It's a life he grew accustomed to after Bridges gave him a second chance.

"He was being sold to be butchered by yourself as Thanksgiving dinner," she recalled.

The two are tight as can be, so when she got home from work this weekend and didn't see him, she knew something was wrong.

"Because he's normally right there waiting for me at my front door," Bridges said.

When she started talking to her neighbors, she found out he went on a turkey trot to the neighbor's place. They own an auction house.

"And he was making friends with some children," Bridges said.

But at the end of the day, witnesses say a man caught Francis and took the bird for his own.

Bridges and the Guy Rose Auction Service took to Facebook where they found many helpful folks, eager to get Francis home.

"I know that he's just a turkey to everyone else, but to me, he's a loving member of my family and I would just like to have him back home with us," said Bridges.

If you have any information on where Francis may be, contact Guy Rose Auction Service.