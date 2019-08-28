The American Federation of Teachers in OKC stepping in after chaos at John Marshall Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The American Federation of Teachers in OKC says they are stepping in to find solutions after multiple videos of fights at John Marshall Middle School surfaced.

"They said he's a troubled child and he's not a freaking trouble kid,” Michelle said.

Michelle is the mother of one of the students arrested during a brawl at John Marshall Middle School who spoke out to News 4 after multiple videos surfaced of ongoing violence on campus.

Michelle’s 12-year-old son was seen in a video being crushed by a crowd at John Marshall Middle School.

In this fight, three were put in handcuffs, ticketed, and suspended until Friday.

"And now you got my child in the system,” Michelle said. “My child does not belong in the system.”

But this fight isn’t the only one.

Police confirm they’ve been called out 13 times since school started on August 12th.

The first incident of 'disorderly conduct' occurred just two days after the first day of school.

Police were back again on the 16th for a fight, where a teacher was rushed to the hospital with cracked ribs and a concussion.

“John Marshal Middle School is not on a pathway to greatness,” President of OKC American Federation of Teachers Ed Allen said.

The recent Pathway to Greatness shake-up merged two different campuses to create John Marshall Middle School.

Now, more than a thousand kids now pack half of what was designed as an elementary.

“You can’t ignore a problem like this and you can’t downplay it,” Allen said.

As for the district, since Monday they’ve refused all on-camera interviews with News 4, but say they are working on adjusting class sizes, schedules, and security.

“They haven’t been in this environment long enough for the teachers and staff to earn their trust,” Campus Coordinator for Youth for Christ Marcus Black said.

Meanwhile, Michelle is worried to even send her child back.

"It's going to be like that for the rest of the year,” Michelle said.

The OKC Federation of Teachers will interview teachers Thursday morning.

Thursday will also be the first day students will be back in class since Monday’s big storms.