The places it’ll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road

BOSTON – Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the writer’s most iconic books.

Centered around a balloon maze based on “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax” and other works.

The 15,000-square-foot exhibition announced publicly Wednesday is scheduled to open in Toronto in October for a four- to six-month engagement.

“‘The Dr. Seuss Experience’ brings the extraordinary world of Dr. Seuss to life and we couldn’t be more thrilled to give everyone the opportunity to see and experience their favorite stories and characters as if they jumped right off the pages,” comments Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

There are plans to take it to Boston, Seattle, Houston and several other North American cities.

The exhibit is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live.

“We are extremely fortunate to have been given the chance to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to create this truly innovative experience,” said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel. “Audiences yearn for great new entertainment and at Kilburn we aim to create new forms of live attractions that are compellingly different. Our entire team grew up reading Dr. Seuss and we have watched our children grow up doing the same. There was a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to represent this property properly.”