Tornado shelter business expanding to help medical marijuana dispensaries

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma business that usually works to protect people is now using its products to protect marijuana.

Tornado Place, a tornado shelter business in Tulsa, recently created a subsidiary named Green Safe.

Organizers tell FOX 23 that the bulletproof safe rooms are being installed in medical marijuana dispensaries in order to hold product and people in case of an armed robbery or break-in.

They say the shelters are rated for an EF-5 tornado, but are expandable and made of ballistic steel.

