Triple murder suspect says he will plead guilty during court appearance

MADILL, Okla. – A man accused of a triple murder in Marshall County made an outburst during his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said 56-year-old Kevin Moseley shot and killed his wife and two stepchildren at a home south of Madill.

Investigators say they found the bodies of 53-year-old Monica Moseley, 16-year-old Johnathan Horath and 12-year-old Stephanie Horath inside their home last week. Officials say the bodies of the children were found in their beds.

Officials told KXII that a woman called 911 to say that her friend, Kevin Moseley, had just told her that he murdered his family.

Moseley was tracked down at a relative’s home in Abilene, Texas where Texas Rangers took him into custody.

During his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Moseley made an outburst while the judge and prosecution were scheduling court dates.

“We don’t need an agreement, I plead guilty to all charges,” he said. “I didn’t kill my wife but I will plead guilty.”

The judge advised him that it would be in his best interest to keep quiet.

Moseley will be back in court on Oct. 21 for a preliminary hearing.