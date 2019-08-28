Universal Aryan Brotherhood members sentenced to decades in prison

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood will spend decades in prison after being convicted of drug offenses.

Officials say 40-year-old Christopher Chad Pool, aka ‘Cityboy,’ will serve 20 years in prison for drug and gun crimes.

A federal grand jury indicted Pool in 2018 for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun, a silencer and an illegally modified rifle. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. On March 8, Pool pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Also, officials say he will have to forfeit his military-style body armor, $5,700 in cash and more than 30 firearms.

Officials say 38-year-old Owen Henry Long, Jr., aka ‘Ardmore,’ will also serve more than 28 years for a drug offense.

Long was indicted for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, and possessing a pistol in furtherance of drug trafficking. A jury found him guilty of the drug crime and he was sentenced to 340 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

“These long sentences for Universal Aryan Brotherhood members reflect the violent nature of that gang and will protect the public from the drugs and firearms these sorts of individuals bring into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing. “I appreciate the continuing focus on violent gangs by our partner law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.”