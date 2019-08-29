$3.4M in federal funding to improve conditions of 34 bridges throughout Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma will receive more than $3 million in federal funding to improve bridges.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, recipients of $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant funding were announced Thursday.

The funding was awarded to 20 projects in 18 states and will fund a variety of bridge improvements, including replacement and rehabilitation.

In Oklahoma, $3.4 million will improve the condition of 34 bridges throughout Grant County.

The department says by law, “the funds were restricted to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on census data. 25 states met program qualifications.”

