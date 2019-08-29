× American Airlines adding hundreds of jobs in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – American Airlines is adding hundreds of jobs to the airline’s maintenance facility in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa World, 400 jobs will be added to the airline’s Tech OPs team.

Positions, primarily Federal Aviation Administration-licensed mechanics, “will focus on areas that include aircraft overhaul, landing gear overhaul for the Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft and CFM56 engine maintenance and Airbus A321 interior modifications,” the paper reports.

Additional work includes scheduled maintenance on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, which will be added to the airline’s Tulsa fleet.

American Airlines has operated the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world in Tulsa for the past 73 years, according to Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum.

“This announcement not only reaffirms American’s continuing commitment to Tulsa, but also the great benefit our community receives from investments like this. I’m grateful to the hard-working team at American for their partnership and am excited to see the impact of this work,” Bynum said.

Click here to read more.