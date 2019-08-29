× Beer Alliance working to make sure fans get home safely following game days

OKLAHOMA CITY – The college football season is just days away, and a local organization is wanting to make sure you get home safely as you enjoy the game in style.

Starting this season, college football fans who attend game days will be able to purchase to-go beer and wine at local bars and restaurants that are within 2,000 feet of a stadium.

Those attending OU games will also be able to purchase beer inside Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“We believe the recent law adjustments are bringing the kind of alcohol modernization that Oklahomans originally anticipated,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Last year when alcohol modernization was implemented, so were a lot of restrictions due to full-strength beer sales laws. These adjustments to full-strength beer sales laws not only mean a return to normalcy for to-go beer and wine sales on game days, but also, have opened new avenues for Oklahoma to embrace more modern alcohol laws.”

Another recent change is that consumers can purchase beer or wine from a retailer and walk around with it prior to going into the stadium.

While you are enjoying the new law, officials with the Oklahoma Beer Alliance want to make sure that you can still get home safely.

Members are partnering with both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University on safe ride home programs to prevent drinking and driving.

“As other schools have experienced, the new in-stadium sales could decrease overconsumption prior to games and reduce potential incidents, which is important for the health and safety of all fans,” said Barnes. “These new changes will give fans the game day experience they have been asking for, and the commitment and partnership between our members, retailers and universities will help create a safe environment for all attendees.”

The organization says each OU and OSU home game will have special posters and coasters at area bars and restaurants that have a unique code for a $5 Lyft credit.