Bethany police investigating after man found stabbed to death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway in Bethany, police say.

Police responded to the Bethany Square Apartments on Thursday before 5:30 a.m. near NW 16th and Rockwell.

Officials are still investigating, but tell News 4 a man was stabbed to death. He has not yet been identified.

Authorities do not have a suspect description at this time.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the incident.