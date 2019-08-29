Bullet & BB: Adorable therapy horse to take part in OSU home football games

STILLWATER, Okla. – The college football season gets in full swing this weekend, and Cowboy fans will soon be able to see a new adorable face on the field during OSU home games.

OSU Athletics tweeted out a photo saying that their mascot, Bullet, will have a new sidekick. BB will be part of Pistol Pete’s Partners experience, which is the kid’s club for students in the eighth grade or younger.

Baxter Black, who goes by BB for short, belongs to Turning Point Therapeutic Riding in Stillwater.