× City of Edmond: BNSF to close railroad crossing for repairs

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond is warning residents that the BNSF Railroad Company will close the railroad crossing on Danforth starting September 3 for repairs and upgrades.

City officials say the work will begin at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd, and is projected to be completed at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 6th.

The timeline is estimated with cooperative weather in mind.

Traffic will not be able to pass in either direction, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.