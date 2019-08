MCLOUD, Okla. – Contraband was discovered at an Oklahoma correctional center recently, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a lieutenant at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud saw an unknown man throw packages over the facility’s fence.

The lieutenant found three packages and a Powerade bottle.

20 Xanax pills, 15.6 ounces of tobacco, two smartphones, makeup, rolling papers and other items were found inside.