Francis found: Pet turkey found safe and returned to Stillwater owner

Posted 12:23 pm, August 29, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater woman was reunited with her beloved pet after it disappeared from her neighborhood this past weekend.

Julie Bridges told News 4 that her pet turkey, who is affectionately named Francis P. Turkelson, loves to snuggle, ride in the car and take selfies.

“He’s basically as loving and as personable as a dog,” Bridges said.

Bridges says she got him after he was sold to be butchered as part of a Thanksgiving meal.

This past weekend, she knew something was wrong when Francis wasn’t waiting for her when she got home from work.

She told News 4 that she found out he went on a turkey trot to the neighbor’s auction house.

“And he was making friends with some children,” Bridges said.

At the end of the day, witnesses told her that a man caught Francis and took the bird.

“I know that he’s just a turkey to everyone else, but to me, he’s a loving member of my family and I would just like to have him back home with us,” said Bridges.

On Thursday, Bridges told News 4 that Francis was found and is now back home safe.

KFOR is working to find out more details about his return.

