Harkins offering discounted movie tickets for anniversary event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular movie theater is helping families celebrate the end of summer by saving a few bucks.

Harkins Theatres is celebrating 86 years of ‘Ultimate Moviegoing’ with a special gift for moviegoers. To celebrate the anniversary, Harkins will offer $5 movies for members of My Harkins Awards, the company’s free loyalty program.

The offer is good from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4. During the six-day event, guests can enjoy movies including new releases, 3D, Cine 1 and Cine Capri films.

Non-members will still be able to purchase tickets for $8.

“One of my favorite anniversary traditions is giving back to our loyal moviegoers because they are the reason we are here celebrating 86 years of Ultimate Moviegoing,” says Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “We’re grateful for the past 86 years and look forward to many more years of entertaining our family and friends.”