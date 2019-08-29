Hinton Police Department K9 receives body armor donation

HINTON, Okla. – The Hinton Police Department’s K9 has received a bullet-and-stab-protective vest thanks to a non-profit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

K9 Diesel’s vest is embroidered with ‘In memory of K9 Vegas, North Huntingdon Police, PA’ in honor of a former K9 that has passed away.

Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,500 protective vests in 50 states – to a total of $5.7 million through private and corporate donations.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.