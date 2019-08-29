× Made in Oklahoma: Hallelujah biscuits

OKLAHOMA CITY – These biscuits have all the right ingredients to make you say ‘Hallelujah!’

Makes 12 large biscuits

INGREDIENTS

4 slices Bar-S Thick Cut Bacon

2 (6-ounce) packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

1 cup Hiland Buttermilk

6 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

Step 1 – Fry bacon until crisp. Let cool slightly, crumble and set aside.

Step 2 – In a large bowl, combine biscuit mix, buttermilk and melted butter just until combined. Fold in crumbled bacon and cheese.

Step 3 – Place dough on a floured board. Pat dough into a circle about 3/4-inch thickness, being sure not to overwork the dough. Cut biscuits using a 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet or parchment paper.

Step 4 – Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10 minutes.