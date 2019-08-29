Man wanted for pursuit, escaping police custody arrested by warrant team

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was on the run for more than a month has now been taken into custody.

In July, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team initiated a traffic stop near S.E. 25th and I-35. However, a pickup truck took off and led deputies on a chase.

Eventually, the pursuit ended near E. Park Place and Windemere Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that 24-year-old Sierra Rhodes was the one behind the wheel of the stolen truck, but he was able to escape capture.

Officials say they were close to catching Rhodes again just weeks ago, but he slipped through their grasp.

Earlier this month, Yukon police pulled over Rhodes for a traffic violation, but Rhodes gave them a fake identity.

Police determined Rhodes’ true identity and discovered he had two active warrants for his arrest in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.

Rhodes was arrested and put in a patrol vehicle, but was able to escape from the backseat.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested Rhodes with help from the office's SWAT, Oklahoma City police, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

He was arrested on complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after a former conviction, driving under suspension, eluding police, reckless driving and affixing improper license plate.