Man, woman arrested after alleged burglary turns into shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. – Two people arrested after a burglary turned into a shooting in southeastern Oklahoma earlier this week.

At around 10:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a duplex in Madill after someone called saying they saw two people, 19-year-old Charles Autrey and 20-year-old Jacquline Casas, climbing through a window.

The pair reportedly stole a handgun, jewelry and approximately $500, Madill police told KXII.

The men who live in the duplex were told their stuff had been taken and found Autrey and Casas leaving the area, and decided to follow them.

At one point, Autrey and Casas noticed they were being followed and one of them pointed a gun at the men’s vehicle.

“They ducked down but then they heard two loud pops, thinking they were getting shot at,” said Capt. Keith Ingle with Ardmore police. “One of the subjects inside feared for his life and jumped out and shot one round back into their tire. Not trying to kill anyone or hurt them, just letting them know he had a gun too and keep him there until law enforcement could get to them.”

Autrey and Casas continued to drive into Ardmore before their tire blew out.

Both were arrested and booked into jail on complaints related to stolen property and burglary.

KXII reports the men are not facing any charges at this time.

Click here to read more.