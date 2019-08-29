Neighbors react to Homeland Security and ATF raiding home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities near Yukon gave the all-clear after a suspicious device was discovered while officials were serving a federal search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say officers with Homeland Security and ATF were serving a search warrant in the 11000 block of S.W. 5th St. when crews came across a suspicious device.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation.

Thankfully, authorities say no one has been hurt.

“Obviously with ATF and Homeland Security being called, that`s pretty serious stuff. Nothing to be played with,” said neighbor Kevin Wilson.

Heading out the door Thursday afternoon, Larry Kratz was surprised to see what was happening across the street from his home near Yukon. “I walked outside and there were cop cars everywhere. Matter of fact, I had them move it so I can get my truck out to go.”

Federal agents lining his usually quiet street, carrying away box after box. Along with guns. Even drugs. From his neighbor's home.

“The guy gets packages; I mean lots of packages. Always has.”

And then the bomb squad arrived.

The US Attorney General's Office told News 4 that, while serving a felony search warrant they noticed suspicious packaging.

“It kind of hits home. It is kind of strange to pull up on a scene like this,” said Wilson.

We are still trying to learn why they were serving a search warrant and what exactly was found inside the home.

Neighbors just startled to see it happening. “Kind of surprising, shocking to pull up on something like this.”

“I am just curious to find out, what they find out. Because it can`t be good,” said Kratz.

Property records show the home belonging to Nicholas Anthony Geib. He has multiple convictions including burglary, drug charges, and stolen property.