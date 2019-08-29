Newcastle Police search for information on Walmart pickpocket

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – The Newcastle Police Department is searching for a woman they want to talk to in connection to a pickpocket at the Newcastle Walmart.

Officials say they were called to the Walmart around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a woman says someone stole her wallet while she was trying to help them.

The victim says the woman asked her to get something off the bottom shelf for her.

When the victim reached down for the item, the suspect reached into the victim’s purse and stole her wallet.

The suspect was then captured on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at the Newcastle GameStop.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525.