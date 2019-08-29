OHP investigate fishermen feud at Fort Cobb Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - Two Oklahoma teens said their boat was attacked while fishing in Fort Cobb Lake on Tuesday evening, leaving their boat with thousands of dollars in damage.

“I couldn’t really believe it was going on. It was crazy, really,” said Jacob Russell, whose boat was hit.

Russell said he and his teammate, Jacob McClendon were fishing when two men began harassing the pair.

“It’s illegal to wreck my boat! What are you talking about?” Russell said in the video.

In the video, you can see another boat slamming into Russell's boat, multiple times.

“It scared me. I thought about jumping in there and was like, ‘Better not,’” McClendon said.

The teens, who are on the SWOSU fishing team, came to the lake to practice. They said they were near Sunset Cove Arena when a man started harassing them, throwing screws at their boat.

“They were trying to act like they owned a perimeter around the whole marina, within 150 feet of it. But it’s a public lake and we weren’t touching their docks,” Russell said.

They said that’s when the man got into his own boat, with another man, and started ramming the teens’ boat.

The marina posted this statement on Facebook:

“Regarding the events that took place Tuesday evening 8/27/2019. The Park Ranger, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caddo County Sherriff Department, and Oklahoma Game Wardens are aware of the situation and began an investigation immediately following the incident. There were no Sunset Cove Marina or Fort Cobb State Park employees involved in the incident. All involved were immediately interviewed and all eyewitnesses statements were taken (of the entire situation that occurred). We have contacted customers who have boats in our slips to please come and inspect their vessels for any damage the two individuals fishing caused prior to the video. Contact the State Park Ranger in regards to any reports of damage so that he can get his reports to the D.A.”

“Hopefully the boat gets fixed and people learn they can’t do this stuff to fishermen,” Russell said.

“I hope they get what they deserve,” McClendon said.

The teens said they have filed a police report. OHP said they’re investigating the incident.