Oklahoma animal shelter overcapacity again after recently clearing the shelter

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma animal shelter that had a successful “Clear the Shelter Day” is once again at overcapacity.

According to officials at the Ardmore Animal Care, the shelter has taken in 265 animals since the event two weeks ago. That’s 77 more than they had before the event.

Within a week, they’ve taken in more than 100 animals.

Shelter officials say they offer a fee of $40 for cats and $60 for dogs, which includes spaying and neutering.

Kasey Renteria told KXII a typical adoption fee in the southern part of the state is $100.

