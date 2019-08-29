Oklahoma mother convicted of murdering infant son facing new charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma mother who killed her infant son and injured two others is now in more trouble with the law.

In July of 2016, police say 21-year-old Raven Veloz stabbed her ex-boyfriend Sergio Garcia, their 8-month-old son Ezekiel Veloz, and her 4-year-old daughter Sophia.

Authorities say she then stabbed herself several times.

Veloz, Garcia and Sophia were all rushed to the hospital. Tragically, 8-month-old Ezekiel didn’t survive his injuries.

According to court documents, Sergio Garcia told investigators that he and Veloz were separated, but that she’d asked him to come over because she was being evicted from her apartment.

He said that he woke up to her stabbing him with a knife.

Raven Veloz was ultimately charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

In May, an Oklahoma County jury found Veloz guilty of all of the charges and recommended a sentence of life in prison.

As she was waiting to be sentenced, officers at the Oklahoma County Jail reportedly found meth, marijuana, a cellphone and a homemade shank in Veloz’s cell.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Jail say they are investigating how she obtained all of the illegal items.

Now, she is facing five new criminal charges related to the contraband.