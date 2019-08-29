× Oklahoma Red Cross deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Red Cross is deploying to Florida before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Donna Woodwill, with Oklahoma Red Cross, will be deploying to the east coast of Florida. American Red Cross officials say she has deployed more than 20 times to serve those in need.

American Red Cross is pre-positioning volunteers and supplies from across the nation to the potential impacted areas in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a Category 4 storm — with sustained winds of around 130 mph — when it makes its expected landfall in the US on Monday, likely somewhere along Florida’s Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Officials such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have urged people to have seven days of food and medicine available — and coastal residents already are stripping store shelves bare with Dorian in mind.