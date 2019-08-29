Oklahoma victims take down burglary suspect, hold him for police

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a couple of crime victims turned the tables on a man suspected of multiple burglaries.

The victims told FOX 23 that they were walking to their car when they noticed a man breaking into it.

Officials say that although the suspect tried to run away, he didn’t get far.

The victims grabbed the suspect, identified as Tyler Priebe, and held him in a chokehold while they called 911.

Once officers arrived, they recognized Priebe as the suspect accused in another burglary earlier this month.

Priebe was arrested on two complaints of second-degree burglary and one count of burglary of a vehicle.