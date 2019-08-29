Watch: Organizers give update on permitless carry petition drive

Possible Del City school shooting threat ends in arrests of two teens, adult; two semi-automatic pistols found 

Posted 1:13 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, August 29, 2019

DEL CITY, Okla. – Two juveniles and a 19-year-old were taken into custody following an alleged threat near a Del City school.

On Thursday, just before 11 a.m., Del City police received a tip that there was a 17-year-old juvenile across the street from Del City High School with a firearm. Police say the juvenile was “possibly making threats to shoot up the school.”

Officers arrived on scene four minutes later and detained the juvenile, who was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

During the initial investigation, police learned there were possibly two other people with the juvenile before officers arrived.

Police found a second juvenile, 16 years old, who was also in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, and a 19-year-old, Andrew Stiffler, on school grounds.

Del City police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.

