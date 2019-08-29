× ‘The Half’ plans to bring entertainment to new development

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pickleball courts, a brewhouse cinema, and unique restaurants are among new properties coming to northwest Oklahoma City as part of a unique project.

On Thursday, American Fidelity and Hogan Property Company unveiled their plans for the 52-acre property near Britton Road and the Broadway Extension.

The concept was born when American Fidelity purchased the property a few years ago.

“We toyed with the idea of actually leaving it as green space but the more we thought about what was happening in the city and the vibrancy of the city, we started to deal with pencil iterations,” David Carpenter, President of American Fidelity Corporation, said.

There will be corporate office space for American Fidelity, Dolese, the potential for hotels and apartments, and entertainment venues, which are already in the works.

The Flix Brewhouse, a dine-in cinema and brewery, is already under construction.

Plans to build a Chicken N Pickle are also in the works. It’s been a big hit in Wichita and Kansas City.

It’ll feature 11 pickleball courts, a restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The property is located right at the halfway mark between Edmond and Oklahoma City, which is why they’re calling it The Half.

The Flix Brewhouse is expected to open sometime in the spring.

You can follow the progress of the project by following @thehalfOKC on social media.