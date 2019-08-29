× Traffic stop turns into SE Oklahoma City chase; two people arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A traffic stop turned into a chase in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday morning, police say.

At around 1:45 a.m., police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near SE 15th and High.

Police say the plate of the vehicle was checked and came back stolen.

The driver took off and a pursuit began, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

At one point, the driver tried to turn south onto Sunnylane from SE 44th, but crashed into the median and then fled on foot. He was captured about 200 yards away.

A female passenger was found in the floorboard and also arrested. Police say the vehicle did not have a passenger seat inside.

The incident remains under investigation.