Tribal leaders doubling down on battle over gaming agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tribal leaders are doubling down on their stance after Governor Kevin Stitt said he wanted to renegotiate the state’s tribal gaming agreement.

Currently, Native American tribes pay the state more than $140 million a year in gaming exclusivity fees from casinos. However, some state leaders say it is time for that to change.

Oklahoma tribes earn $4.5 billion each year thanks to casino-style gaming. Of that money, anywhere from 4 to 6 percent goes back to the state in exclusivity fees.

Since the 15-year deal between the state and the tribes is set to expire in January, Stitt recently sent a letter to 35 tribal leaders saying it is time to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

Kirke Kickingbird is a tribal law expert who helped negotiate the original agreement in 2005.

“They are having trouble managing money and they want to find other sources,” Kickingbird told News 4.

On Aug. 22, the leaders of 34 Oklahoma tribal governments issued a second joint resolution in response to to a letter Gov. Stitt sent earlier this month.

“Many tribes have received Gov. Stitt’s most recent letter. While we appreciate his modified tone, and are pleased to see his inclusion of Attorney General Mike Hunter and the legislature, the original issues still remain, first and foremost of which is that the present Gaming Compact will automatically renew on January 1, 2020,” said Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan, Esq. “Gov. Stitt’s position is at odds with the leaders of 34 Tribal Nations, who also agree that the rates under the present Gaming Compact should not change. We recognize that Gov. Stitt has the right under the present Gaming Compact to request a renegotiation of rates paid under the Gaming Compact, however a month has a passed and our request for a proposal from the Gov. Stitt has gone unanswered.”

News 4 has reached out to Gov. Stitt's office for a statement in response to the tribes' recent message.

Last month, Gov. Stitt's office sent KFOR the following statement:

“Oklahoma is comprised of 39 federally-recognized tribes and roughly 4 million people, and I was elected to give a fresh eye to all agreements, laws, and actions by state government and to make the hard decisions that consider every individual who calls this great state home. Dating back to the campaign, I was transparent and clear that, as governor, I would seek a fair-market deal regarding the State’s Tribal Gaming Compacts that expire on January 1, 2020. This 15-year-old compact established some of the lowest gaming fees in the nation, and the tribes have been fantastic, successful business leaders in our state, turning their gaming industry in Oklahoma into the third-largest in the nation today. I am committed to open discussions with all Tribal partners and to achieving an outcome that spurs more funding for public education, grows opportunity for the tribes, and is a successful partnership for the state and future generations of Oklahomans.”