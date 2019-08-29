Tribal Women Veterans Summit working to help Oklahoma female vets

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event that is working to help Oklahoma female veterans is welcoming anyone who has served in the military.

The Tribal Women Veterans Summit will address healthcare for women and applying for benefits or disabilities.

The event is aimed at any woman who has served in the military.

Organizers say that many women don’t consider themselves veterans. However, they say that if you have served in any capacity, you are eligible for benefits.

Officials say they are encouraging women to ask questions regarding their physical and mental health care or benefits. They can also submit questions by email to okwomenvets@odva.ok.gov.

The summit will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Nation OKC Community Center.

Organizers are asking for visitors to RSVP before heading to the event.