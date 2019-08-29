OKCPD investigate suspicious device at federal search warrant location
YUKON, Okla. – Authorities near Yukon are investigating a suspicious device that was discovered while officials were serving a federal search warrant on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say officers with Homeland Security and ATF were serving a search warrant in the 11000 block of S.W. 5th St. when crews came across a suspicious device.
The Oklahoma City Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation.
Thankfully, authorities say no one has been hurt.
