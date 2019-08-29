OKCPD investigate suspicious device at federal search warrant location

Posted 4:04 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, August 29, 2019

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities near Yukon are investigating a suspicious device that was discovered while officials were serving a federal search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say officers with Homeland Security and ATF were serving a search warrant in the 11000 block of S.W. 5th St. when crews came across a suspicious device.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation.

Thankfully, authorities say no one has been hurt.

