OKCPD investigate suspicious device at federal search warrant location

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities near Yukon are investigating a suspicious device that was discovered while officials were serving a federal search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say officers with Homeland Security and ATF were serving a search warrant in the 11000 block of S.W. 5th St. when crews came across a suspicious device.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation.

Thankfully, authorities say no one has been hurt.