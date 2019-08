HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in eastern Oklahoma may have felt some shaking Monday morning.

The USGS says a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Hughes County at 3:39 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 3.4 miles west/northwest of Horntown, Oklahoma; 72.8 miles east/southeast of Oklahoma City.

USGS officials say the earthquake was first recorded as a 3.1 magnitude, but later upgraded to a 3.4.

There have been no reports of any damage.