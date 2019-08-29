Video shows woman power-sawing into Texas Botox clinic

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Someone was apparently pretty desperate for supplies at a Texas botox clinic: Police in Sugar Land say that around 8:25pm on Friday, a woman wearing yoga pants and driving a Mercedes SUV used a power saw to break into BotoxRN Med Spa.

Surveillance video shows her cutting through the glass of a window to get in, then leaving with products in hand, CBS DFW reports.

“She looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes, trying to break into your business,” owner Alonso Perez tells KTRK.

He is personally offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her capture. She made off with an estimated $1,000 in product. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

